Tuf Cooper replacing Caleb Smidt in the CINCH Roping Fiesta

SAN ANGELO, Texas – (MATCH ROPING UPDATE): Due to injury, Caleb Smidt has bowed out of the CINCH Roping Fiesta Match Roping. Tuf Cooper will be replacing Smidt in the match. Tuf will face off with Reigning Calf Roping World Champion, Haven Meged, in the $20,000 match! #cinchropingfiesta

Courtesy of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo

Photo Credit: Spur of the Moment Photog

