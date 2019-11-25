Tracking two cold fronts for the holiday week

San Angelo, TX (KLST) – It is a shame that Thanksgiving could not fall over this past weekend when temperatures were almost 20 degrees above average for this time of the year. The warm temperatures will continue across the Concho Valley and the state of Texas for the start of the holiday week thanks to a powerful high pressure that will continue to remain over the area.

Many areas around the Concho Valley will see temperatures rising into the 80s for Monday and possibly Tuesday. Our warm and mostly sunny weather pattern will begin to chance Tuesday evening as the first of two systems approaches the Concho Valley.

A cold front will move into portions of far West Texas and Southeast New Mexico overnight Tuesday delivering scattered rain to the region.

Travel delays will begin Tuesday afternoon as the first of two systems works its way eastward over the Rocky Mountains. Moderate delays are expected across the south central United States, including the state of Texas.

A low pressure trough from this first system will continue to linger in and around portions of Central and West Texas for Wednesday and Thanksgiving day. Wednesday evening, rain along and north of Interstate 20 may change over to a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow. Northern Permian Basin and Guadalupe Mountains could see storm total snow accumulations between an inch to around two inches.

Thanksgiving day expect temperatures to be in the upper 50s to low 60s across Central West Texas with scattered rain showers continuing. Although that first low pressure system will move off toward the New England area most of Texas’ atmosphere will still be dominated by that trough of low pressure.

The second system for the United States will begin setting up Wednesday and Thursday on the West Coast over California. Temperatures in the Concho Valley will start to rise back up into the high 70s on Friday in preparation for the second cold front that will be moving through the area allowing for prefrontal warming to occur.

This second system will move eastward and produce our second cold front by the end of the week, creating travel problems for those returning home after the Thanksgiving festivities.

Travel delays remain likely at this time for Friday across the state of Texas as the second cold front pushed through. Delays will continue to increase for the central United States as that low pressure continues to deepen as it travels eastward over next weekend.