TONIGHT’S MEGA MILLIONS® JACKPOT INCREASED TO $625 MILLION

Courtesy of Texas Lottery:

Austin, Texas (January 12)- Sales for the Tuesday, January 12 Mega Millions® drawing continue to surge, causing the jackpot prize to be increased to an estimated annuitized $625 million, making it the eighth largest jackpot prize in U.S. lottery history and fourth highest in Mega Millions game history.

The jackpot’s estimated cash value is now $458.8 million. Combined with Wednesday night’s estimated annuitized $550 million Powerball® jackpot, Texas Lottery® players are now playing for more than $1.175 billion in jackpot prizes this week. It marks only the second time in U.S. lottery history, and the first time since October 2018, that both jackpot games boast prizes of more than $500 million simultaneously.



“As excitement continues to build for this week’s jackpot drawings, we are seeing a strong increase in Mega Millions and Powerball sales, which ultimately generates important revenue for public education in Texas,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We are hopeful that the lucky winner of at least one of these dueling jackpots will be a Texas Lottery player. Should that occur, the retailer would be eligible to receive a $1 million retailer bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

While it’s a thrilling time to play, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.” Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot started as an estimated annuitized $20 million for the drawing on Sept. 18, 2020 and is the result of 33 draws without a winner. Texas has had 13 Mega Millions jackpot prize winners since it joined the game in 2003.

Its most recent winner came in September 2019 when a Leander resident won an estimated annuitized $227 million prize. The claimant chose the cash value option and received

$157,091,592 before taxes, the largest prize ever paid out to a single Texas Lottery player.



Since the start of 2020, 10 Texas Lottery players have won second-tier Mega Millions prizes of $1 million or larger, including two during the current jackpot run. Most recently, on Jan. 1, a Texas Lottery player won a second-tier Mega Millions prize of $1 million; the ticket was sold in Houston

Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from thesecond field of 25 numbers.

To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn

including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners. Mega Millions offers a $20 Million starting jackpot and a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier® for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million.

Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT. Ticket sales for the next Mega Millions drawing will close at 9:45 p.m. CT on Tuesday. Texas Lottery players can purchase Mega Millions tickets at more than 20,000 Texas Lottery retailers across the state.





About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $32 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $67 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $26.2 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas.

As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $148 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.



The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas ®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or at www.txlottery.org. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.