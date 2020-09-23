Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office investigates accidental fall

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Tuesday, September 22, 2020 the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office was summoned to the Langford Wind Power Farm, located in the 11000 block of Allen Road, Christoval, Texas in reference to an accidental fall victim.

The victim, identified as 39 year old Aaron Scott Johnson of Big Spring was pronounced deceased at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office at this time. Next of kin have been notified.

Courtesy of the Tom Green County Sherriff’s Department

