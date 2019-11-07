Thursday’s cold front will bring drastic changes to end the work week

Our week of warm temperatures and sunny skies has come to a close. Cloudy skies have moved in and blocked our sunshine today in preparation for a powerful cold front working its way south into the Concho Valley. Scattered showers and cooler temperatures are now on the menu our area.

Rain and thunderstorms will begin to increase across the Concho Valley during the late night hours and overnight into Thursday as this strong cold front dips southward into our area.

HRRR forecast model showing the possibility of heavy showers and thunderstorms moving through the Concho Valley during the late evening Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Models are subject to change as new data becomes available.

Above is the High-Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model which shows a forecasted outlook on the activity that will be taking place over the next few hours in the Concho Valley. Showers and thunderstorms will increase from the northwest to the southeast as the evening progresses.

Most areas affected will likely see heavy rainfall which could trigger flash flooding events in and around the Concho Valley tonight and into Thursday morning. A stray strong to severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, however. These strong thunderstorm will have the potential to deliver small hail, excessive lightning, and wind speeds of up to 60 mph. The tornado threat remains minimal.

Storms will take place predominantly during the overnight hours changing to rain by Thursday morning as that cold front begins to push through.

Projected rain totals over the next 24-hours in the Concho Valley.

Most areas around the Concho Valley will see less than an inch of rain with higher amounts expected in thunderstorms. Isolated areas could see upwards of 2.5 inches of rain.

Many of us will experience our high temperature in the early morning hours before this cold front marches through our area.

We will be waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. However, as Thursday progresses and the cold front moves south our temperatures will decline into the 40s for the late afternoon and evening hours. Factoring in the strong northerly winds it will feel like the mid to lower 30s across much of the Concho Valley.

Those jackets may have been stored in a corner over the past few days, but now is the time to brush off the dust and lay them out by the front door for the rest of the work week. Cool and dry conditions will continue for the next few days and into the weekend.