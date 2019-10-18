Three Men Charged with Kidnapping San Angelo Woman, Forcing Her to Take Part in Home Burglar

On October 14, 2019, San Angelo Police were dispatched to the burglary of a habitation in the 2800 block of Jomar Street. The burglary, which was captured on nearby surveillance video, showed four suspects arriving in a gray passenger car.

During the field investigation, SAPD Officers located the suspect vehicle parked at the Windmill Park Apartments, 1929 Raney Street, with stolen items from the Jomar Street burglary still inside. Two suspects linked to the burglary, 17-year-old Luis Duron and 25-year-old Kristopher Magallen, were located inside one of the apartments and taken into custody without incident. A third subject identified from the surveillance video, 24-year-old Sabrina Orona, was later located and arrested for the burglary but the investigation later revealed her role in the crime was forced and evidence was discovered that corroborated the theory.

During the extensive follow-up investigation, Detectives with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division discovered that prior to the burglary; Orona had been kidnapped by Duron, Magallen, and a third suspect identified as 24-year-old Joshua Gonzalez from an apartment at the complex. The trio reportedly blindfolded Orona and bound her with duct tape before taking her to an unknown location where she was restrained to a chair, badly beaten, and threatened at gunpoint. Orona was eventually freed from the restraints after she agreed to assist the trio in committing the burglary. Following the burglary, Orona was once more held against her will, beaten, and eventually released on the condition she would take the blame for the burglary.

Gonzalez was eventually located and taken into custody at a residence in the 1600 block of Evelyn Avenue. A team of investigators executed a Search Warrant for the property and subsequently located two stolen firearms, stolen property from the Jomar burglary, and evidence from the kidnapping.

Duron and Magallen were both charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Burglary of Habitation — their bonds were set at $575,000. Gonzalez was charged with Aggravated Kidnapping — his bond was set at $500,000.

Department officials and the District Attorney’s Office are working towards Orona’s release. Additional charges may be filed pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.