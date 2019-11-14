November rainfall helps to improve local drought conditions

The state of Texas continues to see widespread drought conditions for the beginning of November. However, the rainfall from the past few cold fronts has helped to lessen the effects of the drought.

Extreme drought conditions continue for areas in South Texas around Del Rio and south of Laredo. In the Concho Valley the extreme drought conditions have subsided and have been downgraded to severe status.

All counties in the Concho Valley continue to be under some form of drought. Severe conditions continue for northern and central parts of the Concho Valley with isolated spots in eastern counties.

Last week, Mathis Field broke a daily rainfall record of 0.71 inches on November 7 from a powerful cold front that moved through the area. Less than a week later an arctic cold front pushed through on Monday bringing additional rain and even some mixed precipitation to portions of the Concho Valley. Both of these events helped to lessen the drought situation in the region.

Cooler weather continues for the remainder of the week and into the weekend with temperatures rising up into the 70s for the start of the new work week. Next week will remain mostly dry. Another cold front is forecasted to approach the area by the end of next week which could increase our precipitation chances.