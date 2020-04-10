There is one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in San Angelo

Friday’s COVID-19 test results from San Angelo have returned one new positive case.

The positive case is a female in her 60s, classified as community spread.

There have been 8 new releases of patients bringing the released total to 11.

Below, The City of San Angelo explains the release of positive patients.

“The removal of positive cases from quarantine/isolation is based on guidance from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and Center for Disease Control (CDC); therefore, the health department will report the number of positive cases that have been removed from isolation in adherence to these guidelines. Because removal from isolation is on a case-by-case basis, a cumulative count will be reported on a weekly basis every Friday.

As a local health department, we are under the umbrella of DSHS. When it comes to case management, DSHS does not report on the medical management, recovery or follow-up of patients on any infectious disease. We follow suit.

DSHS and the local health department are focused on identification of infectious disease (in this case COVID-19) and the notification of contacts of said case(s), as well as providing and adhering to guidance issued by DSHS or CDC. The health department would also report any deaths associated with the disease. Medical management, follow-up and recovery information of patients are between the individual and their medical provider or physician. “

The City of San Angelo has provided the following chart to break down the test numbers.