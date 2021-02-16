The Water Utilities Department in San Angelo asks community to reduce water usage.

Courtesy of Brian Groves:

San Angelo, Texas (February 2021)- From the Water Utilities Department: The high plane area in San Angelo (the Bluffs, Southland, Lake Nasworthy area and Bentwood) will lose water in approximately three hours due to our southwest ground storage tank and elevated Bluffs tank running out of water.

Because of the leaks, the water plant is not able to push enough water through the lines to those tanks. City water crews are working as fast as they can to fix the water leaks throughout the city.



It is imperative that everyone conserve as much water as they can. We are asking for people to assist the water utility by lowering their water usage to essential needs only. Please do not take baths or showers or use water for any non-life sustaining uses at this time.