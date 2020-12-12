The Health Department confirms 2 new COVID-19 related deaths and 46 new cases for Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
The Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:
- Male, 60s, Crockett County
- Female, 60s, TGC
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 185: 122 from Tom Green County and 63 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.
As of 2:00 P.M. December 12, 2020, there are 46 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there are 6 PCR cases and 40 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 10,497
Active cases: 1,452
Currently hospitalized: 69
COVID-19 Demographic List
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|16
|Hispanic
|Midland
|PCR
|Male
|66
|white
|Schleicher
|PCR
|Male
|59
|white
|Sutton
|PCR
|Female
|53
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|27
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|54
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|25
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|26
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|79
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|60
|white
|Coke
|Antigen
|Male
|39
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|32
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|26
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|54
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|63
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|24
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|50
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|19
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|77
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|17
|Hispanic
|Reagan
|Antigen
|Female
|41
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|41
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|50
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|35
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Female
|25
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|30
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Male
|50
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|55
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Male
|30
|white
|Taylor
|Antigen
|Male
|57
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|30
|white
|Bexar
|Antigen
|Female
|28
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|89
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|70
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|47
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|66
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|36
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20
|Hispanic
|Coke
|Antigen
|Female
|41
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|30
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|35
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|63
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|73
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|28
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|73
|white
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Male
|30
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information.
More Stories for you
• Word of Life Praise Team to hold drive-in holiday concert at the Farmer’s Market tonight
SAN ANGELO, Texas – On December 10, 2020, the Word of Life Praise Team, in coordination with Concho Christmas…
• Early morning car accident in Crockett County ends 24 year old man’s life
SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:30 A.M. on…
• Local businesses partner for event to help Family Shelter and save Christmas for victims of domestic abuse
SAN ANGELO, Texas – “We’re doing the Grinch pop up to encourage San Angelo residents to come have a really fun Gri…
• City reports 93 new positive cases of COVID-19 for December 11, 2020
SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The City of San Angelo has released the daily COVID-19 report for today, December 11, 2020. The f…
• TGC Health Department Confirms two new deaths from causes related to COVID-19
UPDATE — 1:08 P.M — Less than an hour after the City of San Angelo announced the death of one patient from causes rel…
• Santa has arrived at Sunset Mall
SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — Santa has officially arrived at Sunset Mall! A Christmas tradition that has lasted for decades w…