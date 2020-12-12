The Health Department confirms 2 new COVID-19 related deaths and 46 new cases for Tom Green County

Top Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

  • Male, 60s, Crockett County
  • Female, 60s, TGC

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 185: 122 from Tom Green County and 63 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.  

As of 2:00 P.M. December 12, 2020, there are 46 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there are 6 PCR cases and 40 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 10,497
Active cases: 1,452
Currently hospitalized: 69

COVID-19 Demographic List

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Female16HispanicMidlandPCR
Male66whiteSchleicherPCR
Male59whiteSuttonPCR
Female53HispanicTGCPCR
Female27whiteTGCPCR
Female54HispanicTGCPCR
Female25HispanicTGCAntigen
Female26HispanicTGCAntigen
Female79whiteTGCAntigen
Male60whiteCokeAntigen
Male39whiteTGCAntigen
Male32whiteTGCAntigen
Male26whiteTGCAntigen
Male54HispanicTGCAntigen
Female63HispanicTGCAntigen
Female24whiteTGCAntigen
Male50whiteTGCAntigen
Male19HispanicTGCAntigen
Male77whiteTGCAntigen
Male17HispanicReaganAntigen
Female41whiteTGCAntigen
Male41HispanicTGCAntigen
Male50HispanicTGCAntigen
Male35HispanicRunnelsAntigen
Female25whiteTGCAntigen
Male30HispanicCrockettAntigen
Male50HispanicTGCAntigen
Female55HispanicRunnelsAntigen
Male30whiteTaylorAntigen
Male57HispanicTGCAntigen
Female30whiteBexarAntigen
Female28UnknownTGCAntigen
Male89whiteTGCAntigen
Female70BlackTGCAntigen
Male47whiteTGCAntigen
Male66whiteTGCAntigen
Male36HispanicTGCAntigen
Female20HispanicCokeAntigen
Female41whiteTGCAntigen
Female30HispanicTGCAntigen
Male35whiteTGCAntigen
Female63whiteTGCAntigen
Female73HispanicTGCAntigen
Female28whiteTGCAntigen
Male73whiteRunnelsAntigen
Male30HispanicTGCAntigen

Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information.

More Stories for you

• Word of Life Praise Team to hold drive-in holiday concert at the Farmer’s Market tonight
SAN ANGELO, Texas – On December 10, 2020, the Word of Life Praise Team, in coordination with Concho Christmas…

• Early morning car accident in Crockett County ends 24 year old man’s life
SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:30 A.M. on…

• Local businesses partner for event to help Family Shelter and save Christmas for victims of domestic abuse
SAN ANGELO, Texas – “We’re doing the Grinch pop up to encourage San Angelo residents to come have a really fun Gri…

• City reports 93 new positive cases of COVID-19 for December 11, 2020
SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The City of San Angelo has released the daily COVID-19 report for today, December 11, 2020. The f…

• TGC Health Department Confirms two new deaths from causes related to COVID-19
UPDATE — 1:08 P.M — Less than an hour after the City of San Angelo announced the death of one patient from causes rel…

• Santa has arrived at Sunset Mall
SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — Santa has officially arrived at Sunset Mall! A Christmas tradition that has lasted for decades w…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.