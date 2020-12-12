The Health Department confirms 2 new COVID-19 related deaths and 46 new cases for Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

Male, 60s, Crockett County

Female, 60s, TGC

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 185: 122 from Tom Green County and 63 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

As of 2:00 P.M. December 12, 2020, there are 46 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there are 6 PCR cases and 40 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 10,497

Active cases: 1,452

Currently hospitalized: 69





COVID-19 Demographic List

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Female 16 Hispanic Midland PCR Male 66 white Schleicher PCR Male 59 white Sutton PCR Female 53 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 27 white TGC PCR Female 54 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 25 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 79 white TGC Antigen Male 60 white Coke Antigen Male 39 white TGC Antigen Male 32 white TGC Antigen Male 26 white TGC Antigen Male 54 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 63 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 24 white TGC Antigen Male 50 white TGC Antigen Male 19 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 77 white TGC Antigen Male 17 Hispanic Reagan Antigen Female 41 white TGC Antigen Male 41 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 50 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 35 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Female 25 white TGC Antigen Male 30 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Male 50 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 55 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Male 30 white Taylor Antigen Male 57 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 30 white Bexar Antigen Female 28 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 89 white TGC Antigen Female 70 Black TGC Antigen Male 47 white TGC Antigen Male 66 white TGC Antigen Male 36 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 20 Hispanic Coke Antigen Female 41 white TGC Antigen Female 30 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 35 white TGC Antigen Female 63 white TGC Antigen Female 73 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 28 white TGC Antigen Male 73 white Runnels Antigen Male 30 Hispanic TGC Antigen

Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information.

