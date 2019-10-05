The fall season is finally coming to the Concho Valley

We have been waiting patiently and it looks like our first big transition into the fall season is finally on our doorstep.

If you are a fan of the summer temperatures you may want to spend some time at the pool tomorrow as temperatures will climb once again back into the mid-90s. Clouds will begin to move into the Concho Valley during the afternoon and evening hours in preparation for a strong cold front pushing southwards.

This cold front will arrive to portions of our northern counties by the early evening hours Sunday with rain beginning to increase from north to south.

Windy conditions are expected as this cold front pushed through our counties. Winds in the morning and early afternoon will be pleasant from the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Once this cold front moves through the winds will shift northeast at 15 to 20 mph but gusting during the late night hours to 40 mph.

Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity will take place during the late overnight hours from Sunday into Monday. A few storms may be severe but we are mostly expecting activity to be non-severe.

Due to the dry landscape flash flooding is likely, especially for areas that will receive heavy downpours. Be cautious if you are out on the roads during the overnight hours on Sunday and into Monday morning.

This cold front will not only deliver some much needed rain to our thirsty landscape, but also some fall-like temperatures. Expect temperatures to lower down into the mid to upper 70s for the start of the work week with near average temperatures by Tuesday. Temperatures will start to climb back to the 90s by the middle of the week but we are tracking another cold front that will push them back down by the end of next week.

If we reach the 90s again for tomorrow, Sunday, San Angelo will have gone 115 consecutive days of temperatures at or above 90 degrees.