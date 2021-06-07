Texas Police Games set to return to San Angelo in Summer 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Officers Coalition (SAPOC), the San Angelo Convention and Visitors Bureau (SACVB), and the Texas Police Athletic Federation are proud to announce the selection of San Angelo to be the host city for the 47th Annual Texas Police Games in June 12-18, 2022.

SAPOC and SACVB have been banding together to prepare a bid to entice the Texas Police Games back to San Angelo in 2022. With the help of the City of San Angelo Recreation Department, San Angelo Independent School District, and other local entities, San Angelo was successfully chosen to host this event.

“We are so excited to welcome the Texas Police Games back to San Angelo in 2022. Suzanna Valenzuela on our sales team has worked diligently, competing against other Texas cities, to acquire this event once again to return to San Angelo. After a very tough 2020, with cancelled activities, meetings, and conventions, it is a great feeling to see events coming back to San Angelo.” Diann Bayes Vice President of San Angelo Convention & Vistors Bureau

The Texas Police Games are well organized competitive events that will allow commissioned police officers to compete with state police officers from all over Texas. Games will include archery, basketball, biathlon, cycling, golf, karate, power lifting, firearms, and more. Once a year, these games are held in different cities in Texas.

“The competition, excitement and fellowship make attending the Texas Police Games a must. We are excited to be bringing them back to San Angelo.” Bob Lawson

The event is expected to bring more than 1, 000 police officers, along with their families to San Angelo next June. Sergeant John Bouligny and the San Angelo Police Officers Coalition are excited that San Angelo was chosen to host the 2022 Texas Police Games. This will allow officers from all around Texas to admire our wonderful community here in San Angelo. The events will be held across the city in various locations such as the San Angelo Stadium Field House, The Texas Bank Sports Complex, Concho River Walk, Lake Nasworthy, etc… The public is invited to watch the games.

The Texas Police Athletic Federation was established to foster physical fitness and comradeship among peace officers in the state of Texas and other states. Their objective was to promote athletic events and competitions that peace officers could compete in.

Many of the events are open to full-time professional firefighters, active military, and retired military. For more information, contact Sergeant Jeremy Cannady at jeremy.canady@sanangelo.org or 325-657-4256 and/or Suzanna Valenzuela at suzanna@sanangelo.org or 325-655-4136.