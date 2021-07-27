Sunset Mall hosts Summer Bash Cornhole Tournament this Saturday

San Angelo, TEXAS — Sunset Mall and Lonestar Legends Cornhole League of San Angelo wants to invite the community of San Angelo to the Sunset Mall Summer Bash Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Boards and registration will open at 10 a.m. with the tournament starting at 11 a.m.

Most of the tournament will be inside the former Beall’s location with open seating for people who would like to watch the event. The registration fee is $50 dollars and is due the same day of the tournament. You can pay your fee at the registration site where the tournament takes place.

The fee will be used to award 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes. The tournament will consist of a double elimination resulting from the best of three.

In order to register for the tournament, you must go to the Scoreholio phone app. First, you download the Scoreholio app on your device and then create a player profile. The last step is to join the Sunset Mall Summer Bash tournament. There is a 25-team limit, so sign up as soon as possible!

The tournament is open to beginners, intermediate, and advanced players. Extra prizes from our following sponsors, Lonestar Legends Cornhole League of San Angelo, Empire Sports, Whiskey River, Dippin’ Dots, Chick-fil-A, Fitness 1440, and Caine’s Crossroads will be given out during the tournament.

For more information about this event and others, visit www.sunsetmall.com or call 325-949-1947. For questions about the cornhole tournament, contact Makenzie Ammons, Marketing Manager at 325- 949-1947.