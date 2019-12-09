Strong cold front to bring precipitation beginning Monday night

Most of us across the Concho Valley have been treated to warmer temperatures the past several days. Today we climbed into the 80s with many areas receiving plenty of sunshine. Our atmosphere is about to shift beginning Monday night as a powerful cold front dips into the state of Texas and the Concho Valley.

This cold front has the potential to bring scattered to widespread shower activity to parts of the Big Country and the Concho Valley during the overnight hours Monday and into Tuesday. However, this cold front will also knock our temperatures down significantly, and this could trigger isolated mixed precipitation.

Temperatures are expected to slip into the low 30s for northern counties in the Concho Valley and up past the I-20 corridor.

Models have been fluctuating over the past couple of days with the location of mixed precipitation and sleet.

GFS model showing the distribution of rain and mixed precipitation across Texas and the Concho Valley early Tuesday morning. Models are subject to change.

The American model (GFS) is showing most of the sleet and mixed precipitation north of the Concho Valley, primarily in the Big Country and stretching out toward the Metroplex.

Euro model showing the distribution of rain and mixed precipitation across Texas and the Concho Valley early Tuesday morning. Models are subject to change.

The European model on the other hand shows the mixed precipitation and sleet further south, entering into northern parts of the Concho Valley by early Tuesday morning.

While models are likely to change over the next 24-hours it is important to know that northern parts of the Concho Valley are expected to lower into the low 30s Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Those residing in Sterling, Coke, Runnels, and Coleman counties should be aware that isolated spots of mixed precipitation and sleet are possible during the overnight hours and that extra care should be taken Tuesday morning while driving.

If ice does accumulate during the overnight hours it will quickly melt away once sunrise takes place. Temperatures are expected to climb into the high 40s for Tuesday helping to melt any ice and sleet.

If you must drive on the roadways during the early morning hours, before sunrise, go slow. Roadways with more traffic will have less ice. Roads in the Big Country will likely have more delays Tuesday morning.

There is a higher probability that the Big Country will receive the majority of this mixed precipitation during the overnight hours Monday, compared to the Concho Valley.

If you have a flight scheduled into DFW it would be safe to check with your airline Tuesday morning. The Metroplex has the potential to pick up some sleet and mixed precipitation Tuesday morning and this could cause some flight delays.

Temperatures in the city of San Angelo will be in the mid 30s, just slightly above the freezing mark during the overnight hours on Monday. Central and southern counties are expected to remain above freezing as well.

Rain will be scattered to widespread across the Concho Valley with the possibility of some areas picking up an inch of rain from this event.

December typically delivers a total of 0.85 inches of rain to the city of San Angelo. This event could deliver rain totals that would exceed this, which would benefit our drought situation which continues to persist across the Concho Valley.

Get those winter jackets out because it will be chilly starting Tuesday.