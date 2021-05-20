Street Crimes Division seizes drugs, guns and cash during Warrant Search

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, Detectives with the Department’s Street Crimes Division (SCD) executed a Search Warrant at a residence located in the 1700 block of South Van Buren Street.

During the search, detectives located and seized approximately 400 grams of THC products, cash, and several firearms.

Two of the residences’ occupants, identified as 23-year-old Allyson Fly and 23-year-old Jared McGuffin, were subsequently charged with Manufacture Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 or 2A >=400G and Possession of Marijuana >2OZ<=4OZ.

The San Angelo Police Department’s Patrol Division assisted with yesterday’s Warrant Operation.