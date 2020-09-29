Street Crimes Division bust yields nearly 2.5lbs Meth, over 22.5K in cash

Courtesy of : San Angelo Police Department

San Angelo, Texas- On Monday, September 28, 2020, investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Street Crimes Division obtained warrants of arrest and search for a San Angelo man believed to be trafficking narcotics from his residence.

The warrants were issued by justice of the peace Susan Werner, who stated that 22-year-old Anthony Durst was in the possession of narcotics at a residence located in the 5400 block of Ben Ficklin Road.

Durst was located and detained during a traffic stop just prior to the execution of the search warrant, were officers seized approximately two and one half (2.5) pounds of suspected Methamphetamine, approximately $22,500.00 in U.S. Currency, three firearms, and body armor.

Durst and a female companion, identified as 22-year-old Paulina Vizcaino, have been charged with First Degree Felony Manufacture Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1. Additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.

The Department’s Patrol Division and the Center for Tactical Medicine assisted with yesterday’s operation.