Southside Lions Club celebrates Fiestas Patrias this Saturday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Southside Lions Club plans to celebrate Fiesta Patrias, which is a Mexican Independence Celebration (Diez Y Seis de Septiembre) this Saturday, September 18, 2021. The event will be located at the Paseo de Santa Angela at 34 W Ave D, San Angelo, TX 76903.

The activities will kick off between 5:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m with food booths opening at 5 p.m on Saturday and vendors selling a variety of items such as Aguas Frescas, gorditas, Helotes, carnitas, hamburgers, taquitos, funnel cakes, fruit cups, and many more tasty additions. There will also be bouncing inflatables and games for kids making this event one that you would not want to miss for the family.

On Saturday evening, the event will begin with music by D.J. Jr. Chacon at 5 p.m. Performances will follow D.J. Jr. Chacon opener starting with the Trio of Los Compadres performance between 6:30-7:30 p.m. The Carrera del “Grito” 5K and 1-mile walk and run will start between that performance at 7:00 p.m., so all participants interested can register online at https://secure.getmeregistered.com/register.php?event_id=136080&c=83416_701969.

The first 55 registered participants will receive a t-shirt and goodie bag. Registration for the run is $25.00 dollars and the 5K and 1-mile walk will depart from the East side of the Paseo de Santa Angela.

More events in the Fiestas Patrias Celebration include:

Special recognition for Hispanic’s making a lifelong commitment to serve the commuity of San Angelo at 7:30 p.m.

Performance by the San Angelo Ballet Azteca Dancers of Mary Lou Robbins at 8 p.m.

Celebration and tribute of El Grito de Dolores(national holiday) for the people of Mexico at 9 p.m .

. A performance by “La DZENDENCIA” at 9:30 p.m. -11:45 p.m.

The Southside Lions Club has sponsored Fiestas Patrias for over 61 years as it commemorates a very important day in history for Mexico. San Angelo’s large percentage of Hispanics help make this event even more special as it brings together first, second, and third generations to celebrate their heritage together.

“We serve with love and compassion in our community of San Angelo. The selfless giving of our time

and effort is precisely what makes Lions so special. When we give, we expect nothing in return. Yet, we gain so much. Our service offers hope and connection in the face of great need and also extends an invitation to our community to join us.” Southside Lions Club San Angelo

The Southside Lions take this opportunity every year to share the experience with all San Angelo’s residents, in order to raise funds for their yearly project to help the San Angelo community.

For more information call Monette Molinar, President of the Southside Lions Club at (325)-656-8166.