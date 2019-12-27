Showers approaching tonight to help with our thirsty landscape

We have been waiting the last several days for this system and now it is finally set to arrive tonight in the Concho Valley.

Over the last few days a powerful Pacific low has been intensifying off the west coast of the United States causing travel headaches for many seeking to return home after the Christmas holiday.

Heavy snow and even a few tornado warnings were issued in California yesterday as this system came ashore and began moving eastward towards the state of Texas.

This Pacific low will be traveling northeast of the Concho Valley but the powerful cold front will be pushing through the area tomorrow morning. Ahead of this cold front will be showers and the possibility of a few isolated thunderstorms.

These cloudy skies across the Concho Valley are just a foreshadow of the main event. Isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening across the region but as that cold front moves closer to the Concho Valley we will begin to see an increase in shower activity. Most of this is set to take place during the late overnight hours tonight and into early Saturday morning. Most of us will likely be sleeping as most of the moderate to heavy showers pass through.

During the morning hours the rain will move off to the east and that cold front will slide through, taking the remaining clouds and moisture with it. Expect conditions to clear to mostly sunny by Saturday afternoon and evening.

Most areas will rise into the low to mid 60s for the high temperature tomorrow. However, Sunday will be chilly thanks to that cold front moving through. Expect many areas to rise into the 50s for Sunday.

The severe threat tonight is minimal with only a few isolated thunderstorms expected. We cannot rule out one or two storms becoming strong or severe. The atmospheric energy is just not conducive for widespread severe activity tonight.

Energy remains minimal across the whole Concho Valley as this cold front pushes through the area tonight. Eastern parts of Texas are more likely to see thunderstorm activity tomorrow afternoon and evening as that cold front moves in that direction.

Here is the Concho Valley, expect most of the activity tonight to be moderate rainfall with a few rumbles of thunder. Rain, sometimes heavy, will accompany some of these storms along with gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph.

Less than a half inch of rain is expected across the Concho Valley but we could pick up some isolated values close to a half inch or more. While this may not seem like a lot it will slightly help our drought situation which continues in the Concho Valley.

Enjoy the showers tonight Concho Valley.