SAPD has located the missing teen reported from earlier today

UPDATE (11/5/20) 9:15 PM – SAPD has reported that Nicholas Flores has been found and is safe.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department seeks your help in locating a missing developmentally disabled/non-verbal child. Nicholas Flores, 13, was last seen at the Lincoln Jr. High campus around 3:50 p.m.

Nicholas has black hair and brown eyes, he is 5’5″ and heavy-set. Nicholas was wearing a gray shirt, jeans and a black Holiday Cleaners jacket. He may also have a blue jacket.

Nicholas is non-verbal. If you locate him, please do not approach him unless he needs immediate first aid. Instead, please call 9-1-1 and keep eyes on him until police arrive.

Courtesy of San Angelo Police Department

