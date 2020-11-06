SAPD has located the missing teen reported from earlier today

Top Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

Press Conference

UPDATE (11/5/20) 9:15 PM – SAPD has reported that Nicholas Flores has been found and is safe.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department seeks your help in locating a missing developmentally disabled/non-verbal child.  Nicholas Flores, 13, was last seen at the Lincoln Jr. High campus around 3:50 p.m. 

Nicholas has black hair and brown eyes, he is 5’5″ and heavy-set.  Nicholas was wearing a gray shirt, jeans and a black Holiday Cleaners jacket. He may also have a blue jacket.

Nicholas is non-verbal.  If you locate him, please do not approach him unless he needs immediate first aid.  Instead, please call 9-1-1 and keep eyes on him until police arrive.  

Courtesy of San Angelo Police Department

More Stories for you

• 108 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Railway Museum of San Angelo to hold mask giveaway November 14, Christmas event December 5
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Railway Museum of San Angelo is hosting a series of events over the next several weeks….

• Ram Talk: Thursday, November 5, 2020
Join coach Kevin Brooks and Manny Campos for another episode of Ram Talk, LIVE at 11:15!

• RV Fire in the 700 Block of South Hill Street
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Earlier this morning, a RV caught fire in the 700 Block of S. Hill Street. According to the San…

• Our Water: Goodfellow tests local wells in chemical remediation investigation
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Personnel at Goodfellow AFB and others are participating in a Defense Department and Air Force…

• #EndTheStreak campaign continues to bring awareness to fatal accidents on Texas roadways
“November 7, 2000 is a very significant day in the lives of Texans because we have lost over 70,000 people due to…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.