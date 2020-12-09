Santa’s Back to the Railway Museum!

Courtesy of San Angelo Railway Museum:
San Angelo, Texas- Santa Claus will be back! If you missed your chance to see him arrive by train, Santa will be available at the Railway Museum of San Angelo on Saturday, December 12 and December 19 from 2pm-4pm for free photos with paid admission. This time you may have your photos taken indoors as you tour the museum. Static train displays will be running for all ages to enjoy, and the gift shop will be stocked for your holiday shopping needs.
For more information contact info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com