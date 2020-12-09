Santa’s Back to the Railway Museum!

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Concho Valley PAWS is hosting it's 5th annual Online Holiday Auction. The auction can be found at cvpaws.org/auction. Featuring over 100 items, the auction is filled with new items donated from individuals and businesses from the San Angelo community. The auction is an important fundraiser to the organization because all of the proceeds go to pay for the veterinary care of shelter pets and animals in need.

"Like everyone, we have experienced significant challenges and changes this year as a result of COVID-19. We've seen fewer adoptions, an increase in need of services such as our pet food pantry and emergency veterinary assistance. As a result we've had an increase in expenses but have not been able to host fundraising events to help offset it. That is why this is an important fundraiser for us." said Jenie Wilson, Executive Director. The auction is online now through December 14th at cvpaws.org/auction. "When the auction concludes, winners will be notified and we can schedule for a contactless pick up of the items or to mail the items to their home." Wilson said.