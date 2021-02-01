San Angelo’s Department of Crimes against Children Unit charges local teacher in sex crime with improper relationship

Top Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Press Conference

Courtesy of Tracy Piatt-Fox:

San Angelo, Texas (February 1)- On November 14, 2020, San Angelo’s independent school district administration contacted the San Angelo Police Department’s Crimes against Children Unit with information about a possible improper relationship between a teacher and a 14-year-old student.

Pursuant to the subsequent investigation, arrest warrants for 23-year-old Cole Larsson were obtained for the offenses of indecency with a child by contact and improper relationship between educator and student.

Larsson was apprehended without incident in Midland, Texas, on January 30, 2021. Additional charges may be pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.