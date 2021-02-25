San Angelo Street Crimes Division seizes meth, money, and guns

San Angelo, Texas – This week, Investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Street Crimes Division executed a Search Warrant at a residence located in the 1700 block of Ellis Street.

The warrant named 31-year-old Roy Russell to be in possession of a quantity of Methamphetamine at the residence.

Russell and two adults were located and detained during the search, which yielded a quantity of Methamphetamine, approximately $1K in US Currency, and three (3) guns.

Russell was arrested on outstanding warrants. Additional charges are pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.

The Department’s Patrol Division, K9 Unit, and SWAT Team assisted with the investigation.

Press Release courtesy of Officer Tracy Piatt-Fox and the San Angelo Police Department.