San Angelo Police officer arrested by DPS, charged with DWI after being stopped for a traffic violation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to a press release from San Angelo Police Department, just after 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020, an off-duty San Angelo Police Officer was detained during a traffic stop that was conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) near Mile Marker 470 on US HWY 87.

During the traffic stop, the DPS Trooper that conducted the detention noted the driver had indications of possible intoxication. The DWI investigation resulted in the arrest of 33-year-old Dakota Martin for the charge of Driving While Intoxicated first offense. Further inquiries regarding the arrest should be directed to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Subsequent to the arrest, the San Angelo Police Department has opened a formal internal investigation with the Office of Professional Standards.

Martin, a 9-year officer of the San Angelo Police Department, was placed on restricted desk duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

