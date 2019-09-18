San Angelo Police Department Academy Graduation

SAN ANGELO, TX – Twelve San Angelo Police Department Cadets will formally graduate from the police academy during a public ceremony slated for 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Stables at Fort Concho, 210 Henry O. Flipper Street.

The new officers are Talon Adcox, Andres Castro, Jonathan Garcia, Glenn Halbert, Adrian Hardy, Sheldon Harrell, Lance Landers, Mike Morris, Carlos Ramirez, Manuel Reyes, Jeffrey Tarr, and Landon Terry.

The Graduation Ceremony marks the successful completion of an extensive 1,077-hour academy learning basic law enforcement skills paired with a multi-week in-service training program. During the ceremony, the Cadets will be sworn in as Apprentice Police Officers (APO’s). The Department oath will be administered by Police Chief Frank Carter.

Following Friday’s commencement ceremony, the Apprentice Police Officers will begin a 16 week Police Training Program, which is designed to teach the APO’s how best to use the skills acquired during the academy and in-service training.