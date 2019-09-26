San Angelo officially under extreme drought conditions

Drought monitor week of Sept. 19 – 25

Parts of Texas saw some drought relief this past week, others saw conditions continue to deteriorate.

Tropical Storm Imelda impacted southeast Texas near Freeport on September 17, delivering substantial amounts of rain and flash flooding to areas around Houston and Beaumont as the storm became nearly stationary over the region. Imelda is now the fourth wettest tropical cyclone to impact the state, with a preliminary maximum rain value of 43.15 inches recorded in Jefferson County.

While the rain and flooding were devastating for the region it significantly helped the drought situation.

Additionally, areas of far West Texas have improved due to the monsoon rains over the past week. Hurricane Lorena also provided some much needed moisture to West Texas as the storm moved up the Gulf of California and came ashore in northwest Mexico. Some of that moisture was dragged into western and central parts of the Concho Valley earlier this week.

Central Texas received very little rainfall which allowed for extreme drought conditions to spread.

Extreme drought conditions have now spread into Irion and Schleicher county this week, while continuing to grow in Tom Green, Coke, Runnels, and Concho counties. The city of San Angelo is now in an extreme drought and will likely remain under these conditions for the next week as rain chance remain isolated.

All counties continue to be under drought conditions excluding far west portions of Crockett county.

Most of the Concho Valley will continue to remain dry with isolated rain chances into this weekend and next week.