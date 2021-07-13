San Angelo ISD plans to host Summer Book Patrol Pop-Up Event this Friday

San Angelo, TEXAS (KLST/KSAN) — San Angelo ISD (SAISD) wants the community of San Angelo to come together to support its Summer Book Patrol Pop-Up Event this Friday. SAISD is bonding together with 94.7 KIXY-FM, H-E-B, Bahama Buck’s, and other local businesses to host this summer fun event.

The event will take place on Friday, July 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m at McGill Elementary, which is located at 201 Millspaugh Street, San Angelo, TX 76901. The setup will be in the McGill gym but also includes an outside setup as well.

This will be an amazing family-friendly event that focuses on reading. Some fun treats that the event includes are book giveaways, shaved ice cream cones from Bahama Bucks, snacks from H-E-B, special guests like H-E-Buddy, Central High School Cheerleaders, 94.7 KIXY-FM live on the scene, and more. Also, there will be assistance provided for those needing help with registration for the upcoming school year.

An extension of our community-wide literacy initiative, San Angelo READS!, the Summer Book Patrol Pop-Up events are to connect with our students and community to continue to inspire a love of reading during the summer!

For more information on the event follow our website at www.saisd.org and Facebook and Twitter accounts. For questions, email communications@saisd.org