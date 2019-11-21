Safe Kids San Angelo Gives top nine travel tips to keep kids safe

The following is a message from Safe Kids San Angelo:

“Holiday travel can be filled with a lot of fun memories for kids – road trips with the entire family, visits to grandma and grandpa’s house and more. Before families hit the road this holiday season, Safe Kids San Angelo wants to remind parents and caregivers about some simple tips to keep kids safe while traveling.

To learn more holiday safety tips, visit: https://www.safekids.org/holidays

Holiday travel brings a risk of injuries in a variety of areas. Road injuries are the leading cause of preventable deaths and injuries to children in the United States. Meanwhile, correctly used child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71 percent.

“For many families, holiday time usually includes traveling to visit friends or relatives so we want every family to know the simple things they can do to stay safe in and around cars,” said Jamie Harden, Safe Kids San Angelo coordinator. “On the way to the destination, we want to remind families to think about things like proper seat belts, distractions on the road and weather concerns so that holiday travel will be fun and safe for the whole family.”

Safe Kids San Angelo recommends the following holiday travel tips.

1. Everybody needs their own restraint. Make it a rule: everyone buckled, every ride, every time, whether it’s the long trip to visit family or around the block to the mall. Call and make an appointment to have your child’s car seat checked with Safe Kids San Angelo, the Department of Public Safety or TXDOT.

2. If you are flying, take your car seat with you and use it on the plane. It will be a benefit to have it with you at your destination and when you travel to and from the airport. Let car rental companies know in advance if you need to rent a car seat or booster seat.

3. Watch out for small kids and distracted drivers in parking lots that are busier than usual during the holidays.

4. Remind your inexperienced teen driver to be extra alert during the holidays when people are more distracted and the weather can be tricky.

5. Avoid distractions while driving. No text message or playlist is worth the risk of taking your eyes off the road. Set your GPS to voice activated so you can concentrate on driving without having to look at your phone.

6. Plan to use a driver or car service to make sure you get home safely if you drink alcohol.

7. Keep car exhaust pipes clear to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

8. Secure loose objects. Put hot foods, large gifts and anything that could fly around in a crash in the trunk.

9. In cold weather, prepare for weather emergencies by packing extra blankets, food and diapers. Keep your phone charged and make sure someone at your destination knows the route you are planning to take.

For more information, contact 325-947-6130 or visit www.safekids.org.

About Safe Kids San Angelo: Safe Kids San Angelo works to prevent unintentional childhood injury, the number one cause of death for children in the United States. Safe Kids San Angelo is a member of Safe Kids Worldwide, a global network of organizations dedicated to preventing unintentional injury. Safe Kids San Angelo was founded more than 20 years ago and is led by San Angelo Community Medical Center. For more information, visit safekids.org or www.sacmc.com/safekids.”