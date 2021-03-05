Representative Darby files bill to change makeup of public utility commission of Texas

Courtesy of Laramie Stroud

Austin, Texas (March 5)- Representative Drew Darby filed House Bill 3025 to increase the number of commissioners leading the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) from three to five. House Bill 3025 would allow the Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives and the Lieutenant Governor to participate in selecting two commissioners, and would provide for representation from each power region in Texas. The PUC regulates the state’s electric utilities, including setting standards for the delivery of reliable, reasonable-priced electricity to customers.

“February’s devastating power outages highlighted a number of measures the Texas Legislature can pass to promote better preparation and collaboration across our system,” said Representative Drew Darby. “By increasing the number of PUC commissioners, and spreading representation across geographic areas, including rural Texas, and load zones, we can bring more minds to the table to tackle major energy issues.”

If passed into law, House Bill 3025 would take effect September 1, 2021.