Reminder of Acts passed to help small businesses get back on their feet after COVID-19 pandemic

“Many businesses have needed to close their doors or dramatically shift operations,” Senator John Cornyn said.

Texas Senator John Cornyn is releasing videos where he answers some of the top questions about the latest act passed to help small businesses.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act went into law on March 27, 2020.

It established a $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program that is backed by the Small Business Administration.

That program provides eight weeks of cash flow assistance to small businesses who maintain their payroll.

Many businesses are qualified to receive these benefits.

“Small businesses with 500 or fewer employees including nonprofit 501(c)3 organizations,” Cornyn said.

Another part of this act is directed toward employees who work in the hospitality industry.

Two other acts that were passed in March include the Families First Coronavirus Response Act which provides payroll tax credits, and the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. This includes disaster loans for those in smaller agriculture cooperatives and aquaculture producers.

To see the full details and requirements for these acts, click here.