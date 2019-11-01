San Angelo Chamber of Commerce President Resigns

San Angelo, TX – The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors accepted the resignation today of President and CEO Bruce Partain.

Partain came to the San Angelo Chamber in April 2018. Partain’s previous experience includes serving as president and CEO of the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce in northern Colorado from 2015-17; serving in the same capacity for the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce in Texas from 2001 to 2015, in addition to a stint as vice president of membership and communications for the Midland Chamber of Commerce from 1989 to 2001.

“The Chamber Board of Directors would like to thank Bruce for his contributions, thoughtful service, and dedication to the chamber, and to San Angelo community. The chamber offers the best of wishes and success to Bruce in his future endeavors,” said Sheryl Pfluger, board chair.

Mr. Partain expressed his gratitude and appreciation for serving as the Chamber president and plans to pursue opportunities in the San Angelo area.

His last day at the Chamber is today.

In the interim, the chamber will continue to work with businesses, community leaders, and local government to further build the bright future of San Angelo and surrounding areas.

A search committee will begin the search process for a new President/CEO immediately.