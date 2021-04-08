Trooper seriously injured after Bryan, Texas shooting that killed 1, critically injured 4

BRYAN, Texas (NewsNation Now) — One person was killed and four people were critically injured Thursday in a shooting at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas, authorities said, and a state trooper was later shot during a manhunt that resulted in the suspected shooter being taken into custody.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske told reporters he believes the shooting suspect is an employee at the Kent Moore Cabinets location. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement the suspect has been captured.

By the time officers arrived, the shooter was gone, Buske said. The shooting took place in the bays where employees make cabinets. Police say there were seven victims in total at the scene in Bryan: one killed, four in critical condition transported to the hospital, one with minor injuries transported for treatment, and one with a medical event related to the incident.

The trooper was shot later in Grimes County while pursuing the suspect; he is in serious but stable condition according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Buske said a motive in the shooting was not clear.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said the male suspect in the shooting was arrested in the tiny town of Iola, about 30 miles away from the cabinet plant.

Employees were interviewed at the scene, Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said earlier, and witnesses identified the suspect to officials.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sent agents and dogs to the scene of the shooting, said spokesman Deon Washington.

Kent Moore Cabinets is headquartered in Bryan and employs more than 600 people across the state, according to the company’s website. The company makes custom cabinets and has design centers in neighboring College Station and nearly a dozen Texas cities.

A person who answered the phone Thursday at Kent Moore Cabinets’ headquarters said she could not provide any information on the shooting.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott offered prayers for shooting victims and their families:

“I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect. Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect.” Texas Governor Greg Abbott

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate KWKT’s Jessica Rivera contributed to this report.