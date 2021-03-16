Pfluger after Border Trip: Biden Border Crisis is “Heartbreaking”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monday, March 15th, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) traveled to the southern border in El Paso, Texas with Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Committee on Homeland Security Ranking Member John Katko, and other members of Congress.

The congressional delegation toured the El Paso Processing Center, a 98,000 sq. ft. facility equipped to handle over 1,040 migrants at a time. Monday, the facility exceeded capacity for the first time. After the tour of the processing center, Congressman Pfluger met with Border Patrol agents and surveyed vulnerable points along the border. Following his visit, Congressman Pfluger traveled back to Midland to visit the Emergency Intake Site in Midland where the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services is housing over 700 unaccompanied migrant children due to overcrowding at the border facility. Congressman Pfluger released a statement following the events of the day:

Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11): “President Biden’s dangerous immigration policies and senseless rhetoric have triggered a massive surge in illegal migration. Our border patrol facilities and officers lack the capacity and resources to handle the influx of illegal crossings, and facilities have become so overwhelmed that the Biden Administration has begun busing migrants away from the border to holding sites in the interior of the U.S., including one in Midland County, which was set up without proper notification given to myself or other state and local officials.

“It’s heartbreaking to see this crisis unfold. The Midland community deserves action and answers from the Biden Administration. We are outraged by the decision to unexpectedly move migrants into the county without proper consultation and explanation. I have nothing but compassion for the children who are being exploited by the coyotes and cartel traffickers emboldened by President Biden and his “open-border” policies.

“I am calling on President Biden to immediately reverse his damaging rhetoric and policies and provide border patrol officials with the tools and resources they need to handle it.”

