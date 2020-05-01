Paint Rock ISD to hold social distanced graduation

Paint Rock, Texas– Paint Rock ISD will hold a private graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

The ceremony will be held in the Bill May Memorial Gymnasium at 6pm. Social distancing will be practiced, and guest will have their temperature taken and will be required to wear a mask for the entire ceremony.

The ceremony will be closed to the public, and students will be able to invite only six guests. The graduation will be live steamed for those that cannot attend.

Paint Rock is expecting to graduate 17 seniors this year. “One of the advantages of only graduating 17 seniors versus 70 or 700, like bigger schools, is that we can both social distance and have graduation in person for our students”, stated Superintendent Cline.

Prom is also being rescheduled to take place in the summer.

The Kindergarten graduation will be in the form of a vehicle parade around the campus. The ISD says more information will be coming soon.