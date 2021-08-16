One dead in two vehicle crash east of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety say a 94-year-old man was pronounced dead after a two vehicle collision east of San Angelo, Monday morning.

Intersection of F.M. 388 and F.M. 1692

According to a statement issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Patricio Valdez (94) of Alvarado, Texas was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander, disregarded the Stop Sign and hit a Ford F-250 driven by Cecil Dennis Book (65) of Miles, Texas on the driver’s side in the intersection of F.M. 388 and FM. 1692.

Patricio Valdez was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Fred Buck.

Irenia Martinez Valdez (75) of Alvarado, Texas, the passenger in the Mitsubishi Outlander, was transported to Shannon Medical Center for incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-250, Cecil Dennis Book, and passenger, Kyle Dennis Book were not injured, according to the statement.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will provide more information as it becomes available.