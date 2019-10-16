October 15, 2019 LIDAR Traffic Enforcement Operation

On Tuesday, October 15, 2019, the San Angelo Police Department’s Traffic Section conducted LIDAR Traffic Enforcement in eleven school zones. A total of twenty-four citations and eight warnings were issued.
Following the school zone enforcement, LIDAR was conducted in the 1700 block of East Houston Harte. A total of fifty-nine citations and fifteen warnings were issued.
Citation Breakdown:
School Zones:
Other/Misc. Violations: 5
No Insurance: 4
Speeding: 15
Warnings: 8
Houston Harte:
Speeding: 50 (Highest speed: 93 mph.)
Other/Misc. Violations: 6
No Driver’s License: 1
No Insurance: 2
Warnings: 15
The life of a child is priceless and not worth the risk of speeding through a school zone. Children are more vulnerable than adults to being hit by a car — they tend to be less cautious than adults, are less visible due to their size, and they are less likely to survive a hit by a vehicle.
When approaching a school zone, slow down. The few seconds you may save speeding through a school zone is not worth the fine, but more importantly, it is not worth the life of a child.