October 15, 2019 LIDAR Traffic Enforcement Operation

On Tuesday, October 15, 2019, the San Angelo Police Department’s Traffic Section conducted LIDAR Traffic Enforcement in eleven school zones. A total of twenty-four citations and eight warnings were issued.

Following the school zone enforcement, LIDAR was conducted in the 1700 block of East Houston Harte. A total of fifty-nine citations and fifteen warnings were issued.

Citation Breakdown:

School Zones:

Other/Misc. Violations: 5

No Insurance: 4

Speeding: 15

Warnings: 8

Houston Harte:

Speeding: 50 (Highest speed: 93 mph.)

Other/Misc. Violations: 6

No Driver’s License: 1

No Insurance: 2

Warnings: 15

The life of a child is priceless and not worth the risk of speeding through a school zone. Children are more vulnerable than adults to being hit by a car — they tend to be less cautious than adults, are less visible due to their size, and they are less likely to survive a hit by a vehicle.

When approaching a school zone, slow down. The few seconds you may save speeding through a school zone is not worth the fine, but more importantly, it is not worth the life of a child.

