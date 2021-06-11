Lt. Governor Dan Patrick appoints senator Campbell to chair the Senate Nominations Committee

AUSTIN, Texas — Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has appointed senator Campbell to chair the Texas Nominations Committee. Senator Campbell has chaired the Veteran Affairs and Border Security Committee (also known as the Veteran Affairs and Military Installations Committee), in the last four consecutive sessions.

“It has been an immense honor serving as Chair of the Veteran Affairs and Border Security Committee and helping the 1.4 million veterans and military families who call Texas home.” “Our veterans and military families have a permanent special place in my heart and will remain a top

priority in my office.” Senator Campbell

Senator Hancock has been appointed to serve as Chair of Veteran Affairs and Border Security Committee throughout the 87th Legislative Session Special Session(s) and Interim.