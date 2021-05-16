Local motorsports organization raises over $11,000 for fallen Concho County deputies

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Celebration Church hosted the Concho 4 Wheelers third “Thank You” event for law enforcement and first responders on Saturday, May 15. Roughly 100 cars were on display for the event including SAPD, Fire Department, Game Wardens and many others.

This year, the event follows the recent tragedy in Concho County, prompting an outpouring of support. “We’re raising money for the Concho County Sheriff’s Department,” said Concho 4 Wheelers President Mike Hermes. “All the proceeds will be going to Concho County.”

Over $11,000 was raised this year, beating the previous years total of $7,000. All of which will presented in Eden later in May. Local first responders felt honored at the support from the community. “As a local first responder it is good to come out to events like this and be able to meet with the public and interact with them in a non-enforcement environment,” said SAPD Sgt. Tim Coffman. “To be able to show the equipment that we use and educate the public on what our job is […] and events like this just just show how tight knit of a community we have.”

The weekend of May 22-23, the families of the Concho County law enforcement deputies who lost their lives will be presented with a check for the money raised at the event.