List of city operations that will be affected by Thanksgiving

San Angelo, TX (KLST/KSAN) – Most City offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28-29, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

There will be no trash pickup and the landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Residents whose scheduled pickup day is Thursday will receive service Friday, Nov. 29. Residents whose normal collection day is Friday will receive service Saturday, Nov. 30. Commercial customers whose normal collection day is Thursday will instead receive service either Wednesday or Friday.

Fort Concho will be closed Thanksgiving Day. The fort, including the Barracks 1 Visitor Center, will be open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, for self-guided tours. The fort will be open during its normal weekend hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. The visitor center will be selling passes and tickets to Christmas at Old Fort Concho on Dec. 6-8.

Among City operations that will be closed Nov. 28-29 are:

The water billing offices, Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers, the Parks and Recreation offices, Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers, the McNease Convention Center, the San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department, Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices, Municipal Court, the San Angelo Nature Center, and the San Angelo Animal Shelter.

The Nature Center will be open from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.

City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2.