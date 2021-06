Today was a warm day, despite having cloud cover during the morning hours. Some of our counties saw some rain this morning, and some of our counties were seeing isolated showers (mainly eastern counties).

Temperatures will start to fall slowly throughout the evening, with partly cloudy skies going into tonight. But some hot weather is on its way to the Concho Valley with some days reaching near triple digits.

For further weather updates and your upcoming week forecast, tune in to KSAN News @ 10.