KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday June 13, 2021

Some showers and storms are sparking to our north and northeast, so we will watch out tonight into overnight, in order to see if these storms shift south into our region.

Storms chances continue for Monday afternoon due to a shortwave expected to move into our region tonight into tomorrow . Temperatures will drop out of the low 100s this week and into the upper 90s.

Ridge builds in again this week after Monday, causing more heat into your week. Remember to take breaks outside and drink plenty of water this week. Triple digit temperature return into the forecast by next weekend.