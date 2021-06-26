KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, June 26 2021 10 PM

Top Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today we reached a high of 101 degrees, which created an above average day in temperatures. Tomorrow, temperatures will be in the 90s with a chance of some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Storm Prediction Center does have a portion of our region in a Marginal/Slight Risk (Sterling County).

A cold front has stalled to our north, which could send showers and storms into our region into Sunday. Rain chances are low going into tonight, but expected to increase into the week. If storms do enter our region, some of them could be a little strong. Impacts such as gusty winds and large hail could come from some stronger storms, hence why some of our area is in a Marginal Risk/Slight Risk (Sterling County).

This stationary front will remain over our area into the start of week. Rain chances will increase into Monday. Monday and Tuesday will be the best chance or rain and storms. You can rule out a chance of rain and storms for your Sunday. Next weekend another weak cold front comes into our area, which could turn your Fourth of July a little wet. More updates will be provided soon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.