KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, June 19 2021

Father’s Day is looking hot with temperatures expected to get into the triple digits. Upper level high continues to be the main driver of subsidence over us. This has reduced chances of rain and thunderstorms. By Sunday night, the upper level high will shift to the West, allowing for a upper level trough (weak cold front) to move in.

This will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 90s for Tuesday. The cold front may be weak, but it may provide enough lift to create some storms.

After Tuesday, the temperatures go back into the upper 90s and lower 100s by next weekend.

Clear

San Angelo

84°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

81°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.