KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, June 19 2021

Father’s Day is looking hot with temperatures expected to get into the triple digits. Upper level high continues to be the main driver of subsidence over us. This has reduced chances of rain and thunderstorms. By Sunday night, the upper level high will shift to the West, allowing for a upper level trough (weak cold front) to move in.

This will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 90s for Tuesday. The cold front may be weak, but it may provide enough lift to create some storms.

After Tuesday, the temperatures go back into the upper 90s and lower 100s by next weekend.