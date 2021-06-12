KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, June 12 2021

Top Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The heat continues for the Concho Valley with temperatures reaching into the low 100s this afternoon. We will cool off into the lower 70s tonight, but it will still be somewhat muggy outside. Mostly clear skies with a southerly wind will keep the atmosphere warmer tonight.

You can expect another hot day tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the lower 100s again. Find ways to stay cool this week. You can have a water balloon fight, water slides, or go to the pool. REMEMBER TO APPLY SUNSCREEN!

We remind our viewers to take breaks if working outside and stay hydrated. All these factors help keep you safe and keep you from injury or harm during hot temperatures. Also, remember to check on your pets and older relatives. It is important to make sure they are staying hydrated and out of the heat as well.

Most importantly, always look before you lock your car. Check your back seat for pets and children. Cars can generate dangerous temperatures during the summer that can kill pets and humans.

LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK!

Feel free to submit some photos of how you and your family stay cool during the summer. I will pick a few to show in the newcasts all summer long.

Stay hydrated and safe!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

79°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

San Angelo

81°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Generally clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

79°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.