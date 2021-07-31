KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, July 31 2021 10PM

Partly cloudy skies are expected later overnight tonight as a passing cold front is expected to move through our region. We could see some showers and storms begin in the early morning. Then, things will heat up as we go into the afternoon as the cold front moves through Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds are possible with these storms. Remember during periods of heavy rain, stay clear of low passage areas and low crossings. REMEMBER TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.

Rain chances will decrease as we go through the week, but are still possible during the afternoon hours due to the heavy moisture over our area and daytime heating.

We will see temperatures trend cooler below average for this week, along with some cloud cover.