KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, July 31 2021 10PM

Partly cloudy skies are expected later overnight tonight as a passing cold front is expected to move through our region. We could see some showers and storms begin in the early morning. Then, things will heat up as we go into the afternoon as the cold front moves through Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds are possible with these storms. Remember during periods of heavy rain, stay clear of low passage areas and low crossings. REMEMBER TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.

Rain chances will decrease as we go through the week, but are still possible during the afternoon hours due to the heavy moisture over our area and daytime heating.

We will see temperatures trend cooler below average for this week, along with some cloud cover.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Robert Lee

81°F Fair Feels like 84°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Some clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Eden

83°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.