KLST Wildfire and Weather Update

Top Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Update on the two wild fires in the Concho Valley. The McDaniel Fire in Coke county is now up to 3,000 acres with 5% containment. Aviation resources are now being to used to help with suppression efforts for the McDaniel Fire. The Arroyo Grande Fire in northwestern Sutton county is now at 5,300 acres with 65% containment.

The weather remains mostly unchanged throughout the rest of the day. Gusty winds from the southeast will continue this afternoon and begin to decrease in the evening after sunset. No rain is expected for the next several days. The amount of smoke on visual satellite is less than yesterday but still being detected.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Severe Weather Special 2020

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.