KLST weather meet and greet toy drive is tomorrow

The KLST weather team will be hosting a meet and greet toy drive tomorrow, Thursday December 12th, from 12:30 – 2:00 pm. The event will take place at the Concho Valley Homepage Digital Studio at Sunset Mall in San Angelo. The studio is located right next to Dillard’s Men, Children and Home. Meet the KLST weather team: Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm, Meteorologist Jay Martin, and Meteorologist Dr. Athena Masson.

This is an opportunity to meet the KLST weather team and donate a new unwrapped toy for children in need this holiday season. These gifts will be distributed to local charities.

Additionally, the KLST weather team will be handing out their “Forecast Force” weather learning booklets to children who are interested.

Come on down tomorrow and spread some holiday cheer with the KLST weather team!

Sunset Mall

Concho Valley Homepage Digital Studio

4001 Sunset Dr #1182

San Angelo, TX 76904