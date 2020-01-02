KLST Weather Forecast; Wednesday January 1, 2020

Near average temperatures for today with cloudy conditions lingering in the Concho Valley. These overcast skies will follow us into tomorrow and beginning to clear by Friday. Winds expected to pick up tonight and tomorrow primarily from the southwest at 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 mph possible.

Isolated chance of sprinkles possible primarily for our southeastern counties with conditions clearing in time for the weekend. Expect temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 70s over the weekend.

