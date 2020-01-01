Live Now
KLST Weather Forecast; Tuesday December 31, 2019

Ringing in 2020 with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s at the midnight hours with partly cloudy conditions. Tomorrow our temperatures will continue to be slightly above average with more cloud cover.

Rain chances remain very isolated and are primarily for our southeastern counties as a trough of low pressure digs into Texas and northern Mexico. Most of the rain and thunderstorms will be confined to the coastal areas from Wednesday into Friday.

