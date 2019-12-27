KLST Weather Forecast; Thursday December 26, 2019

Overcast skies block our view of the sun today and this will continue throughout tomorrow and Saturday morning. A few areas could experience a brief isolated shower tonight but the main event arrives overnight Friday as a cold front from a Pacific low pushes through the Concho Valley. Most areas will pick up less than a half inch of rain, but that will be enough to aid our drought conditions across the area.

Expect conditions to dry out once again with the sunshine returning by the beginning of next week.

