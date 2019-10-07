KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday October 6, 2019

Many were begging for rain and we finally got some across the Concho Valley but not before breaking a record high temperature in Mathis Field. 98 degrees was our high temperature thanks to that intense prefrontal warming associated with that cold front as it moved south into the Concho Valley. This breaks the previous record of 97 degrees set back in 1937.

Rain will continue to dominate the region during the overnight hours as that cold front continues southward. The severe weather threat remains minimal with most storms containing excessive lightning and heavy downpours at times.

Tomorrow, fall will be coming to our area with temperatures lowering into the 70s for our high temperatures across most of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will increase over the next few days but we are tracking another cold front by the end of the week to knock those temperatures right back down to the 70s.

Here is the weather trivia question and answer:

Like and Follow:

Facebook: @WeatherGoddess

Twitter: @Wx_Goddess

Instagram: @weather_goddess